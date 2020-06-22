Cubs Sign First Round Draft Pick Ed Howard to Contract

Chicago-native and Mount Carmel High School star Ed Howard has officially inked his first contract with the Chicago Cubs, the team announced Monday.

Howard, taken with the 16th overall pick in June’s MLB Draft, was reported to have signed the contract on Sunday, and the team confirmed the news on Monday morning:

The #Cubs have signed shortstop Ed Howard, the club’s first round selection (16th overall) in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft. pic.twitter.com/ZGl8UWnRf5 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 22, 2020

According to multiple reports, the Cubs paid Howard the full slot amount for the pick, worth nearly $3.75 million according to the league.

During his junior season at Mount Carmel, Howard hit three home runs, smacked 11 doubles and collected four triples in 35 games. He batted .421 on the season, and appeared in the 2019 Under Armour All-America Game at Wrigley Field.

After his high school career, Howard had been committed to Oklahoma, but will forego his collegiate eligibility in order to enter the Cubs’ farm system.

The star shortstop was also a member of the 2014 Jackie Robinson West Little League squad that made it all the way to the Little League World Series championship game in Williamsport.