Cubs Sign Alexis Hernandez, Brother of Top Prospect Cristian

Cubs sign Alexis Hernandez, brother of top prospect originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Alexis Hernandez is joining his brother in the Cubs organization.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

MLB's international signing period — which is not subject to the lockout transaction freeze — began Saturday and the Cubs are signing Hernandez, a 17-year-old shortstop from the Dominican Republic and consensus top-50 prospect in this year's class, according to multiple reports.

MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez reported the deal is worth $1.3 million.

The @Cubs now have a signing agreement with Alexis Hernandez ð¤ https://t.co/4Dr5D58wgE — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) January 15, 2022

Hernandez' brother is Cristian Hernandez, a top Cubs prospect whom the organization signed during last year's international signing period.

The Cubs are also signing third baseman Adan Sanchez (Panama), shortstop Jefferson Rojas (Dominican Republic), outfielder Josefrailin Alcantara, (Dominican Republic) and catcher Carlos Altuve (Venezuela), according to MLB.com and Baseball America.

Cubs signing Josefrailin Alcantara, outfielder from the Dominican Republic https://t.co/ZG8rEgV8vn pic.twitter.com/UO77wkZFm0 — Ben Badler (@BenBadler) January 15, 2022

Hernandez (No. 18) and Sanchez (No. 43) are among MLB.com's top prospects in this year's international class. Hernandez has five-tool potential and also plays center field, with some scouting reports suggesting he could move there down the line.

RELATED: Cubs’ all-time best international signings, in 5 categories

Sanchez, 16, hits for power and projects as a middle of the order bat. He has a big arm and also has defensive versatility with experience at catcher.

The Cubs have a $5,179,000 signing pool allotment for this period. MLB.com reported Hernandez, Sanchez and Rojas' deals are worth $3.8 million total.

Source: #Cubs agree to a $1.3 million deal with SS Alexis Hernandez, #18 on@MLBPipelineâs Top 50 Intâl Prospects list, No. 43 INF Adan Sanchez ($1.5 million) and SS Jefferson Rojas for $1 million. https://t.co/LWetCicBy0 — Jesse Sanchez (@JesseSanchezMLB) January 15, 2022

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.