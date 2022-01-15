Cubs Sign Alexis Hernandez, Brother of Top Prospect Cristian

Cubs sign Alexis Hernandez, brother of top prospect originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Alexis Hernandez is joining his brother in the Cubs organization.
MLB's international signing period — which is not subject to the lockout transaction freeze — began Saturday and the Cubs are signing Hernandez, a 17-year-old shortstop from the Dominican Republic and consensus top-50 prospect in this year's class, according to multiple reports.
MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez reported the deal is worth $1.3 million.
Hernandez' brother is Cristian Hernandez, a top Cubs prospect whom the organization signed during last year's international signing period.
The Cubs are also signing third baseman Adan Sanchez (Panama), shortstop Jefferson Rojas (Dominican Republic), outfielder Josefrailin Alcantara, (Dominican Republic) and catcher Carlos Altuve (Venezuela), according to MLB.com and Baseball America.
Hernandez (No. 18) and Sanchez (No. 43) are among MLB.com's top prospects in this year's international class. Hernandez has five-tool potential and also plays center field, with some scouting reports suggesting he could move there down the line.
Sanchez, 16, hits for power and projects as a middle of the order bat. He has a big arm and also has defensive versatility with experience at catcher.
The Cubs have a $5,179,000 signing pool allotment for this period. MLB.com reported Hernandez, Sanchez and Rojas' deals are worth $3.8 million total.
