Chicago Baseball

Chicago Cubs

Cubs Shift Saturday Game Time Due to ‘Inclement Weather'

The game was scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. but will now take place at 2:20 p.m. "due to the forecast of inclement weather later in the evening"

A Cubs hat sits on a bench at the team's spring training facility in Arizona

The Chicago Cubs have changed the start time of their game against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday.

The game was scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. but will now take place at 2:20 p.m. "due to the forecast of inclement weather later in the evening."

Saturday is expected to be warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s but a cold front is expected to bring scattered showers and storms for parts of the area. Some of these storms could become strong to severe.

Chicago Baseball

Major League Baseball 4 hours ago

Cubs, Cardinals to Face Off in 3 Doubleheaders at Wrigley Field After Series Postponed

St. Louis Cardinals Aug 13

Cardinals' Friday Game vs. White Sox Reportedly Postponed Due to COVID-19 Concerns

The more severe weather threatens to bring wind gusts of up to 50 mph, small hail and brief, but heavy rain.

A second cold front is expected to sweep the area overnight, bringing dry conditions.

This article tagged under:

Chicago CubsMilwaukee Brewers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us