Cubs Shift Saturday Game Time Due to ‘Inclement Weather'

The Chicago Cubs have changed the start time of their game against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday.

The game was scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. but will now take place at 2:20 p.m. "due to the forecast of inclement weather later in the evening."

Saturday is expected to be warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s but a cold front is expected to bring scattered showers and storms for parts of the area. Some of these storms could become strong to severe.

The more severe weather threatens to bring wind gusts of up to 50 mph, small hail and brief, but heavy rain.

A second cold front is expected to sweep the area overnight, bringing dry conditions.