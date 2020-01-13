Chicago Baseball
Tony Kemp

Cubs Send Tony Kemp to A’s in Exchange for Prospect

Kemp hit a home run and drove in 12 RBI's in 93 plate appearances for the Cubs

By James Neveau

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 21: Tony Kemp #4 of the Chicago Cubs rounds the bases following his two run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on September 21, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs have sent utilityman Tony Kemp to the Oakland Athletics in exchange for a prospect on Monday, the team said.

In exchange, the Cubs received minor league first baseman Alfonso Rivas. The 23-year-old was a fourth-round pick of the A’s in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Arizona.

In 122 games last season between Single-A Stockton and Triple-A Las Vegas, Rivas slashed .292/.387/.423, hitting nine home runs and driving in 60 RBI’s in 543 total plate appearances.

Rivas appeared in 15 games with the Arizona Fall League’s Mesa Solar Sox, collecting seven doubles in 60 total plate appearances.

Kemp, whom the Cubs acquired from the Houston Astros in a midseason trade during the 2019 campaign, hit a home run and drove in 12 RBI’s in 93 plate appearances with the Cubs. He posted a .183 batting average while drawing seven walks and striking out 18 times.

Kemp was under contract with the Cubs for the 2020 season, but with no minor league options remaining the team has opted to send him away for another minor league asset.

The Cubs’ 40-man roster now stands at 38 players.

This article tagged under:

Tony KempChicago CubsMLB Trades
