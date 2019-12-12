It was an active day for the Chicago Cubs in the MLB Rule 5 Draft, as the team selected pitcher Trevor Megill from the San Diego Padres.

Megill averaged 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings last season in a trio of stops throughout the Padres’ minor league system. He fanned 87 batters in 60.2 innings of work, and the 26-year-old was promoted to Triple-A El Paso for the first time in his career.

According to the Cubs, he is 11-3 with 10 saves and a 3.38 ERA in 102 combined career minor league appearances.

Here is what Cubs G.M. Jed Hoyer said about Megill (h/t to Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune for the social media video):

Under MLB rules, any player taken in the MLB portion of the Rule 5 Draft must remain on a team’s 26-man roster for the entire 2020 season. If the Cubs decide to send Megill down to the minor leagues, they would first have to offer him back to the Padres for cash.

The Cubs did lose a pair of players in the MLB portion of the draft, as infielder Vimael Machin was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies and pitcher Michael Rucker was picked by the Baltimore Orioles.

In 129 combined games with Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa, Machin hit seven home runs and drove in 65 RBI’s while batting .295. He also drew 69 walks to help bump up his on-base percentage to an impressive .390 on the year.

The 25-year-old Rucker pitched in both Double and Triple-A for the Cubs last season, posting an 0-3 record with a 4.18 ERA in 36 appearances. He struck out 93 batters in 79.2 innings of work.

In the minor league portion of the draft, the Cubs selected pitcher Brock Stewart from the Blue Jays, first baseman Jerrick Suiter from the Pirates, outfielder Vance Vizcaino from the Rockies and infielder David Masters from the Nationals.

The Cubs lost pitcher Faustino Carrera and infielder Carlos Sepulveda in the minor league portion of the draft.

After the moves, the Cubs’ 40-man roster now stands at 38 players.