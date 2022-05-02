Cubs' Seiya Suzuki Named National League Rookie of the Month

Cubs' Seiya Suzuki NL Rookie of the Month for April originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Despite an end-of-the-month slump, Cubs' rookie Seiya Suzuki's opening month in the major leagues was impressive enough to earn National League Rookie of the Month honors in results announced Monday by MLB.

Suzuki, who was the league's Player of the Week for the second week of the season, opened the season with a nine-game hitting streak that tied Andy Pafko's 1943 franchise record for longest to start a Cubs career.

“He has a good approach up there, and when he gets a ball to hit, he isn’t missing it,” Angels superstar Mike Trout said Friday when asked his impressions of Suzuki -- who wears No. 27 because of his admiration for Trout.

"So it’s fun to watch so far. And hopefully he keeps it going.”

Suzuki remained among MLB's leaders in OPS for much of the month until slumping during the Cubs' 2-9 finish to the month, going 7-for-40 with 14 strikeouts and .517 OPS during that stretch.

He doubled home a run in Sunday's 2-0 victory in Milwaukee to snap a 0-for-15 skid.

“I think you’re seeing a little bit of what we expected early on,” manager David Ross said before Sunday’s game. “The league adjusts, and part of being a major leaguer is continuing to adjust back and figure those things out.

“He’ll be fine,” Ross added. “We’ve got to give him a large body of work [before we] start casting judgment on what he needs to change. But he’s a hard worker, a really good competitor, and he’ll figure out a way to continue to have success.”

Suzuki hit .279 in April with a .934 OPS.

