Cubs' Seiya Suzuki Named National League Player of the Week

Seiya Suzuki is less than a month into his big-league career and he's already racking up hardware.

MLB named Suzuki the National League Player of the Week on Monday.

In six games last week, Suzuki went 7-for-17 (.412) with three home runs and five RBIs, drawing five walks in 22 plate appearances. The Cubs went 3-3 for the week.

Congratulations to @suzuki_seiya_sb, the NL Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/DEyG2sb4JO — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 18, 2022

Suzuki has gotten off to an impressive start in the big leagues. Entering Monday, he's hitting .400/.543/.960 with four home runs and 11 RBIs in nine games.

