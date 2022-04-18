Chicago Baseball

Cubs' Seiya Suzuki Named National League Player of the Week

By Tim Stebbins

Cubs' Seiya Suzuki named NL Player of the Week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Seiya Suzuki is less than a month into his big-league career and he's already racking up hardware.

MLB named Suzuki the National League Player of the Week on Monday.

In six games last week, Suzuki went 7-for-17 (.412) with three home runs and five RBIs, drawing five walks in 22 plate appearances. The Cubs went 3-3 for the week.

Suzuki has gotten off to an impressive start in the big leagues. Entering Monday, he's hitting .400/.543/.960 with four home runs and 11 RBIs in nine games.

