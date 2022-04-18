Cubs' Seiya Suzuki Named National League Player of the Week

Cubs' Seiya Suzuki named NL Player of the Week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Seiya Suzuki is less than a month into his big-league career and he's already racking up hardware.
MLB named Suzuki the National League Player of the Week on Monday.
In six games last week, Suzuki went 7-for-17 (.412) with three home runs and five RBIs, drawing five walks in 22 plate appearances. The Cubs went 3-3 for the week.
Suzuki has gotten off to an impressive start in the big leagues. Entering Monday, he's hitting .400/.543/.960 with four home runs and 11 RBIs in nine games.
Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.
Chicago Baseball
Copyright RSN