Watch: Cubs' Seiya Suzuki Crushes First Career Home Run Vs. Brewers

Seiya later: Suzuki crushes first career home run originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Seiya Suzuki is on the board.
The Cubs right fielder and key offseason acquisition hit his first career home run Sunday, an 412-foot drive off Brewers starter Freddy Peralta at Wrigley Field.
Suzuki hit a pair of home runs during spring training, and each were no-doubters.
The 27-year-old has gotten off to a good start at the plate for the Cubs, going 3-for-6 through his first at-bat Sunday with three walks, a home run and six RBIs.
He got his first career hit on Opening Day — a base hit to left field — and has now crossed another career-first off the list.
