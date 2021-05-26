Cubs Say COVID Vaccinated Fans No Longer Required to Wear Masks at Wrigley Field

The Chicago Cubs have announced changes to their policy on facial coverings inside of Wrigley Field, saying that fans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer required, but are still recommended, to wear masks when in outdoor sections of the ballpark.

According to an email sent from the Cubs to fans on Wednesday, fans who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus will not have to wear their masks when walking on concourses or when in the seating area at the ballpark. Fans will still be required to wear masks in indoor spaces inside the park, including retail shops and suites.

Fans who are not fully vaccinated will still be required to wear masks unless actively eating or drinking, the team says. Staff at the ballpark will also still be required to wear masks.

The team recently announced that it would be allowed to boost its seating capacity to 60% for upcoming home games. Newly-released tickets are available beginning with a weekend series against the Cincinnati Reds, which will start on Friday.

In response to the ongoing pandemic, the Cubs announced that all fans will be required to use cashless forms of payment inside of the ballpark, with mobile ordering also available to minimize interactions with staff. Congregating in indoor areas is also prohibited, and social distancing signs and markers are still up throughout the stadium.

More information can be found on the team’s website.