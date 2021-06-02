Chicago Baseball

Ryan Tepera

Cubs' Ryan Tepera Wins NL Reliever of the Month in May

By Maddie Lee

Cubs reliever Ryan Tepera was named the NL Reliever of the Month honors for May.

The right-hander allowed just one run in 14 May outings, posting a 0.61 ERA. He recorded 19 strikeouts and no walks.

“Tep’s done a really nice job of filling a bunch of roles for us,” Chicago Cubs manager David Ross said Wednesday. “I feel like I can bring him in, in traffic. As you saw in St. Louis, he got out of that big jam with the bases loaded, nobody out. He knows how to handle the environment.”

The Cubs won that game at St. Louis 2-1.

Tepera beat out fellow Cubs relievers Andrew Chafin (0.66 ERA, 12 K) and Craig Kimbrel (8 saves, 21 K) for the May award. The Cubs’ bullpen posted a 1.59 ERA in the month of May, according to FanGraphs, the best in MLB.

MeGill activated

The Cubs got another bullpen depth piece back on Wednesday. Right-hander Trevor Megill (right forearm strain) wrapped up his rehab stint with Triple-A Iowa. The Cubs activated him from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Triple-A.

Megill didn’t allow a run in two MLB outings, before landing on the IL in late April.

