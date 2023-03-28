Cubs Roster Takes Shape as Luis Torrens Makes Team

Luis Torrens added to Cubs’ 40-man roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs are putting the finishing touches on their 2023 Opening Day roster, and it appears they will carry three catchers, as Luis Torrens has officially been added to the 40-man roster.

Torrens, who signed as a free agent with an invite to spring training earlier this year, has hit a pair of home runs and driven in four RBI’s in 22 spring training at-bats for the North Siders.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

In 55 games last season with the Seattle Mariners, Torrens batted .225 with three home runs and 15 RBI’s.

In the 2021 campaign, he played in 108 games, slugging 15 home runs for the Mariners.

The decision means the Cubs will carry three catchers to start the regular season, with Tucker Barnhart and Yan Gomes both making the team. Gomes led the team with four home runs and 12 RBI’s during the spring, batting .308 with the Cubs.

Barnhart had three RBI’s and a .161 batting average.

Torrens has made a handful of appearances as an infielder with the Mariners, but he’ll likely be used in a pinch-hitting capacity, or as a designated hitter when the Cubs open their season on Thursday.

His addition puts the 40-man roster at 39.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.