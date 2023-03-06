Cubs' Roster Moves: Brailyn Marquez to Minor League Camp

Cubs send Marquez to minor league camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs have made their first roster reductions of the spring, sending eight players to the club’s minor league camp in Arizona.

According to a press release, one of those players was left-handed pitcher Brailyn Marquez, who is attempting to make a comeback after shoulder surgery ended his 2022 campaign.

Marquez has not pitched in a game since 2020 with the Cubs, when he made one appearance and gave up five earned runs in 0.2 innings.

The former top-prospect has been bedeviled by injuries since then, and signed a minor-league deal with an invite to big league spring training this year.

The Cubs also sent catcher Bryce Windham to minor league camp, along with Darius Hill, Yonathan Peralza, Esteban Quiroz, Chase Strumpf, and Andy Weber.

Quiroz, an infielder, appeared in five games for the Cubs in spring training and had seven at-bats, with a single and an RBI to his credit.

Weber went 2-for-6 with an RBI and a pair of strikeouts in Cactus League action.

The moves trim the Cubs’ roster down to 66 players, with 24 non-roster invitees still in camp.



