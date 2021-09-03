Chicago Baseball

David Ross

Cubs' David Ross, Jed Hoyer Test Positive for COVID-19

By Jay Cohen

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer have tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesman for the team said Ross and Hoyer are feeling fine and quarantining. Both of them are vaccinated.

"Both are vaccinated, doing well and quarantining at home," spokesman Julian Green said in a statement to NBC Chicago.

Bench coach Andy Green will run the team while Ross is away, beginning with Friday afternoon's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. There was no word on any players being unavailable.

The Cubs are among a handful of big league teams that have failed to reach the 85% vaccination threshold required for the relaxation of Major League Baseball's COVID-19 protocols.

