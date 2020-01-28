Cubs Reportedly Sign Reliever Jeremy Jeffress to Contract

The Chicago Cubs have made an addition to their bullpen, reportedly signing reliever Jeremy Jeffress to a one-year contract.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Jeffress’ contract will pay him $850,000, and is a major league deal:

Source confirms: Free-agent reliever Jeremy Jeffress in agreement with #Cubs on one-year, $850,000 contract. First reported: @JeffPassan. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 28, 2020

In 48 appearances last season, Jeffress went 3-4 with a 5.02 ERA in 52 innings of work, striking out 46 batters while walking 17.

The rough season followed up an All-Star campaign for the reliever, as he had posted a 1.29 ERA and an 8-1 record in 73 games for the Brewers in 2018. He was named to the National League All-Star team as a reward for his efforts, even picking up 15 saves on the season.

In 10 MLB seasons, Jeffress has a 3.16 ERA in 401 innings.

The move comes as the Cubs are looking to figure out how to build a bridge between their starting staff and closer Craig Kimbrel. Rowan Wick would seem to be an ideal candidate as an eighth-inning reliever for the Cubs, but Kyle Ryan and Duane Underwood could also get a look, as could Brad Wieck.

Reliever Brandon Morrow, back with the Cubs on a minor league contract, could also potentially find himself in that mix if the Cubs like what they see from him in spring training.