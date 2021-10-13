Chicago Baseball

Carter Hawkins

Cubs Reportedly Finalizing Deal to Hire Carter Hawkins as New General Manager

The team has not had a general manager since Jed Hoyer was promoted to President of Baseball Operations, replacing Theo Epstein in 2020

The Chicago Cubs have not had a general manager since Jed Hoyer was promoted to President of Baseball Operations last fall, but that is reportedly about to change, as the team has zeroed in on its next G.M.

According to multiple reports, including from The Athletic and MLB.com, the Cubs are finalizing a deal to hire Cleveland Assistant General Manager Carter Hawkins as their next general manager.

Britt Ghiroli, Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney from The Athletic were the first to report the move, with MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian corroborating the story a short time later.

Hawkins has been with the Cleveland organization since 2008 when he was hired as an advance scouting intern. He was promoted to assistant director of player development in 2010, and was promoted to assistant G.M. following the World Series in 2016.

According to his staff bio with Cleveland, Hawkins assisted with negotiations, staff development and player personnel decisions at both the major and minor-league levels.

He also was in charge of the team’s player development department, aiming to help shepherd the team’s young players to the big leagues.

Hawkins will be tasked with helping the Cubs in numerous areas, including with their player development processes and with talent acquisition at the big league level.

During Hawkins’ time in Cleveland, the team showed a penchant for drafting and developing pitching, with players like Shane Bieber, Zach Plesac and Aaron Civale all making their way through Cleveland’s organization during Hawkins’ time in charge.

It is unclear when the Cubs will make the hire official.

