Cubs Reportedly Acquire Pitcher Josh Osich in Trade With Red Sox

The Chicago Cubs have reportedly made a second move to bolster their bullpen on Monday, acquiring pitcher Josh Osich from the Boston Red Sox.

The move, first reported by MLB Network’s Jon Heyman and confirmed by MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, is the Cubs’ second of the day after they acquired pitcher Andrew Chafin from the Arizona Diamondbacks:

Cubs are also acquiring LHP Josh Osich from the Red Sox in exchange for a player to be named later, a source tells https://t.co/IjYEQBFBQp's @Feinsand.@JonHeyman 1st. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 31, 2020

In exchange, the Cubs are reportedly sending a player to be named later to the Red Sox.

Osich has appeared in 13 games so far this season for the Red Sox, with a 5.74 ERA in 15.2 innings of work. He has surrendered 10 earned runs, but five of them came in one appearance, inflating his numbers slightly.

In his career, Osich has been primarily effective against lefties, with a .211 batting average against when facing southpaws. That will be a good asset for the Cubs, but could prove tricky when facing the minimum three batters under new MLB rules that went into effect this season.

The Cubs have had one left-handed pitcher in their bullpen for a good chunk of the season, although Jose Quintana has made two relief appearances for the team. He will likely be heading back to the rotation depending on the severity of Tyler Chatwood’s injury, leaving the Cubs with just Kyle Ryan in the bullpen.