Cubs Reportedly Acquire Jose Martinez in Trade With Rays

With Major League Baseball’s trade deadline looming, the Chicago Cubs have reportedly added a new hitter to their roster, acquiring Jose Martinez in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The report, which came from ESPN’s Jeff Passan, indicates that the Cubs pulled the trigger on the deal Sunday, with the league’s trade deadline coming on Monday:

Designated hitter Jose Martinez has been traded to the Chicago Cubs, sources tell ESPN. Two PTBNLs headed back to Tampa Bay. The Cubs get a lefty masher and the Rays now may get to give more ABs to Randy Arozarena, whom they acquired with Martinez in a trade this offseason. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 30, 2020

In exchange, the Cubs will reportedly send two players to be named later to the Rays.

Martinez, who had played his first four big league seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, has two home runs and 10 RBI’s in 76 plate appearances so far this season with Tampa. He is slashing .239/.329/.388, with an OPS of .717.

In four seasons with the Cardinals, Martinez had 41 home runs and 172 RBI’s in 1,288 plate appearances. His best season came in 2018, when he hit 17 home runs and drove in 83 RBI’s for the Redbirds.

Martinez will likely be used as a designated hitter by the Cubs, who needed help in hitting left-handed pitching. Martinez has been strong against lefties in his big league career, with a .319 batting average and 16 home runs in 336 plate appearances against lefties. He has also posted a strong .946 OPS in at-bats against southpaws.