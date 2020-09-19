Cubs Reliever Rowan Wick Reportedly Could be Done for Season With Oblique Injury

Chicago Cubs reliever Rowan Wick was placed on the injured list Saturday, and manager David Ross says that it’s possible that the hurler could be done for the rest of the season.

Wick was placed on the injured list with an left oblique strain, the team announced in a press release. During a pregame press conference, Ross said that it's possible Wick could be done for the season and called the injury a "huge loss," according to reporters, including MLB.com's Jordan Bastian.

The manager said that it’s possible that Wick will not come back this season.

Wick has been one of the Cubs’ best relievers since the team brought him in, and had a 3.12 ERA in 19 relief appearances with the club so far this season. Wick struck out 20 batters in 17.1 innings of work out of the Cubs’ bullpen.

He was primarily being used in a seventh or eighth inning role, and was a critical piece for the Cubs as Craig Kimbrel worked through some major command issues early in the season.

The Cubs announced Saturday that they had activated left-handed pitcher Andrew Chafin from the 10-day injured list. Chafin, acquired by the Cubs from the Arizona Diamondbacks at the MLB Trade Deadline, is 1-1 with an 8.10 ERA so far this season. He is a high-strikeout pitcher, and the Cubs will hope he can step into a key role immediately as the season nears its end.

The Cubs will be back on the field Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m.