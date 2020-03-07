Cubs Reduce Spring Training Roster to 51 Players

The Chicago Cubs have trimmed their spring training roster to 51 players, optioning four players to minor league squads and assigning seven others to minor league camp.

Infielder Robel Garcia and pitcher Tyson Miller, both on the Cubs’ 40-man roster, were optioned to Triple-A Iowa, according to a press release sent by the team. Pitchers Manuel Rodriguez and Justin Steele were optioned to Double-A Tennessee.

Rodriguez has been battling a biceps injury, and will likely open the season on the minor league injured list.

The Cubs assigned seven of their non-roster invitees to minor league camp. Pitchers Jason Adam, Oscar De La Cruz, Tyler Olson, C.D. Pelham, Caleb Simpson and Brock Stewart were among that group, along with catcher Jhonny Pereda.

The Cubs will need to trim 25 more players from their roster ahead of the start of the regular season on March 26.