Cubs, Reds Play to 6-6 Tie in Goodyear

The Chicago Cubs used a pair of ninth inning runs to end their Wednesday game with the Cincinnati Reds in a 6-6 tie at Goodyear Ballpark.

Javier Báez drove in his third RBI of the spring, and Kris Bryant smacked his second double of the Cactus League season in the game. Ian Miller and Trent Giambrone both collected a pair of hits in the contest, with Giambone driving in two runs out of the designated hitter spot.

Derek Dietrich hit his second home run of the spring in the game, while Josh VanMeter went 2-for-2 with a home run and two runs scored.

The Cubs jumped on the Reds early, with Báez driving in Bryant with an RBI single to put Chicago ahead 1-0 in the first inning. The Cubs continued to hit in the second as Raisel Iglesias came into the game, with Giambrone picking up an RBI single to make it 2-0. Anthony Rizzo grounded into a double play, but Noel Cuevas was able to score and put the Cubs in front by three runs.

VanMeter homered off of Tyler Chatwood in the third to get the Reds on the board, and then Dietrich homered off of Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel in the fourth. Kimbrel was able to get out of the frame without further damage, striking out two Reds and allowing the one hit in his Cactus League debut.

The Reds tied the game in the fifth with an RBI fielder’s choice, but Giambrone broke the tie in the sixth as he collected an RBI single, his second of the game.

The Reds took the lead in the seventh inning thanks to a two-run double by Alex Blandino and added an insurance run in the eighth on a wild pitch.

Trailing 6-4, the Cubs plated a pair of runs after Matt Davidson’s throw to second base went awry, allowing Josh Phegley to score the game-tying run.

Luis Lugo worked a scoreless ninth inning for the Cubs, ending the game in a 6-6 tie.

The Cubs will return home to Mesa for a home game Thursday afternoon against the Texas Rangers before a Friday game against the White Sox. First pitch Thursday is set for 2:05 p.m.