Cubs Recall Kyle Ryan, Option Cory Abbott, DFA Robert Stock

Cubs call up Ryan after latest taxing day for bullpen originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After the latest long day for their bullpen, the Cubs added a fresh arm Sunday, calling up lefty Kyle Ryan from Triple-A Iowa.

Ryan is back for a fourth stint with the Cubs this season, last appearing May 5. The southpaw offers needed length for a Cubs bullpen leaned on heavily this season, especially this week.

Cubs starters have pitched five or less innings in four games, including Jake Arrieta's three innings Saturday.

"We're a little short with having to use Cory Abbott yesterday in a long stint," said manager David Ross of Abbott's three relief innings Saturday. "[Ryan] just gives us a little protection on the back end."

Ryan, who's allowed one earned run on five hits in 2 2/3 innings with the Cubs this season, has pitched well with Iowa (1.93 ERA, 13 appearances).

"He's done a really nice job every time he's stepped up," Ross said. "It's nice to have him back and it gives us somebody that we trust in the moments out there, has nice poise and get righties and lefties out."

In corresponding moves, Abbott was sent back to Iowa. Righty Robert Stock was designated for assignment to make room for Ryan on the 40-man roster.

Stock pitched four innings in a spot start Wednesday, walking six while allowing five runs.

