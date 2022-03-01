Cubs React to MLB Canceling Games: Rob Manfred ‘Gotta Go'

Cubs react to canceled games: 'Manfred gotta go' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Player reactions are flooding in after MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday the cancellation of regular season games due to the league-implemented lockout.

MLB canceled the first two series of the season after its self-imposed deadline for a new labor agreement passed without a deal with the players union. Union leaders voted unanimously to reject the league's last offer.

Starter Marcus Stroman and outfielders Ian Happ and Clint Frazier were among the Cubs who took to social media to react to the news.

Considering becoming a barista https://t.co/YgOKuZben4 — Ian Happ (@ihapp_1) March 1, 2022

i think it might be time to apply for that mcdonald's job everybody said i'd be working — Clint Frazier (@clintfrazier) March 1, 2022

The regular season now will start no sooner than April 8, though whether the league cancels more games remains to be seen.

