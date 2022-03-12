Cubs React to Adding ‘Exciting' SS Andrelton Simmons: ‘Love It'

Cubs 'love' what SS Simmons can do for pitching staff originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

MESA, Ariz. — Who needs Carlos Correa?

Pretty much everybody in baseball, actually.

But when it comes to the Cubs, the free agent deal over the weekend with four-time Gold Glove shortstop Andrelton Simmons not only takes a significant edge off the need, but it also provides a significant edge for their particular pitching staff.

An elite defensive shortstop is like adding spin rate or velocity for contact-centric starting pitchers such as Kyle Hendricks, Marcus Stroman and Wade Miley.

“Love it,” Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said. “Over the years we’ve just had more contact-oriented guys. So having some solidity around the infield is always going to be beneficial to us.”

That’s especially the case after last year’s deadline trade of shortstop Javy Báez, the Cubs’ best infielder over the last six seasons.

“Not to say the guys we currently have aren’t good defenders, especially with having Nico [Hoerner] and [Nick] Madrigal in that group,” Hottovy said. “But just having depth in that position, having guys that can feed off of each other, it’s always nice to be able to move guys around and do different things with guys.”

With the Twins last year, Simmons finished fifth in the majors in Outs Above Average.

“This is probably one of the most exciting shortstops in the game for sure,” said Cubs catcher Yan Gomes, “one of the guys that definitely doesn’t take any time off on defense. He’s one of those guys that’s always looking for the extra out, is always ahead of the play. So I’m excited to see him out there.”

The $4 million, one-year deal — pending a physical as of Saturday — was expected to be official by Monday’s first official workouts.

“Any pitching coach who says he doesn’t like solid defense is lying,” Hottovy said. “I’ve heard nothing but good things about him. I just think with the guys we currently have it’s going to be exciting to see how they put it all together.”

