Cubs Provide Fans With Get-Out-Work Note After No-Hitting Dodgers

Ditch the coffee and sleep in Friday, Cubs fans. The team has you covered.

Cubs fans understandably stayed up late watching Thursday's game against the Dodgers. Zach Davies, Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin and Craig Kimbrel combined to throw a no-hitter, the 17th in franchise history.

The game ended after midnight Chicago time, though, making for a quick turnaround for the North Side faithful working on Friday. Recognizing this, the Cubs tweeted a get-out-of work note for their fans.

Thanks for staying up late with us.



Here is your excuse note for the morning. #CubTogether pic.twitter.com/Q8tNCsJnMj — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 25, 2021

Seems totally reasonable.

Hopefully Cubs fans get that extra sleep entering the weekend.

