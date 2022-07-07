Cubs' Prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong Selected for MLB Futures Game

Heralded prospect Crow-Armstrong selected to Futures Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Heralded top Cubs outfield prospect Crow-Armstrong has been selected to play in the 2022 Futures Game.

The prestigious exhibition game, scheduled for July 16 at Dodger Stadium, takes place during All-Star weekend and showcases top minor league players.

Crow-Armstrong the Cubs' No. 3 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, was acquired at the trade deadline last summer in the deal that sent Javy Báez to the Mets.

The 20-year-old and Sherman Oaks, Calif. native is having a strong season and earned a promotion from Low-A to High-A in May.

In 56 games between the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and South Bend Cubs, he's hitting .315/.382/.523 with nine home runs and 36 RBIs while also playing strong defense in center field.

He follows fellow top Cubs outfield prospect Brennen Davis in earning a Futures Game nod. Last summer, Davis hit two home runs and earned MVP honors for the exhibition.

