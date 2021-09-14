Cubs Prospect Brennen Davis Hits Two Home Runs in Triple-A Debut

Top prospect Davis hits two home runs Triple-A debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

At this rate, Brennen Davis will be in the big leagues in no time.

Davis, the Cubs top prospect, made his Triple-A debut Tuesday night with the Iowa Cubs and got off to as great of a start as you could imagine.

Davis hit a solo home run in his first at-bat. An inning later, he made it 2-for-2, hitting another solo shot.

New level? No problem!



Brennen Davis homers in his first Triple-A at-bat. pic.twitter.com/mKVikg9wMV — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) September 15, 2021

The Cubs promoted Davis from Double-A Tennessee this week, allowing him to get additional at-bats with the Double-A season coming to an end.

He's certainly making the most of those already.

Davis is regarded as a top-20 prospect in baseball. He was named the MVP of the Futures Game this summer in Colorado.

One day, perhaps sooner than later, he could be part of the Cubs' next core.

“I think the next wave is going to start with Brennen Davis,” said Ryan Jensen, the Cubs' 2019 first-round pick, to NBC Sports Chicago this week.

