Cubs Place Tyler Chatwood on Injured List With Back Strain

The Chicago Cubs are facing a tough stretch of games on their schedule, and they’ll have to deal with some issues in their starting pitching rotation as well, as Tyler Chatwood has been placed on the 10-day injured list.

Chatwood, who was scratched from his Friday start against the Milwaukee Brewers after experiencing tightness in his back, was placed on the list retroactive to Aug. 13 with what is being termed as a mid-back strain by the team.

Originally, Chatwood was potentially in line to start a game against the St. Louis Cardinals in a doubleheader on Monday, but those plans have been scrapped with the hurler heading to the injured list after a strong start to the season.

In three starts for the Cubs this season, Chatwood had a 2-1 record with a 5.40 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 15 innings of work. He had two quality starts to begin the season, but had a rough outing in his last start vs. the Kansas City Royals, giving up 11 hits and eight earned runs in just 2.1 innings.

To replace Chatwood on the active roster, the Cubs selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Jason Adam from their South Bend training facility. To make room for Adam on the 40-man roster, pitcher Jharel Cotton has been designated for assignment.