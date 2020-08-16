Chicago Baseball

Tyler Chatwood

Cubs Place Tyler Chatwood on Injured List With Back Strain

The Chicago Cubs are facing a tough stretch of games on their schedule, and they’ll have to deal with some issues in their starting pitching rotation as well, as Tyler Chatwood has been placed on the 10-day injured list.

Chatwood, who was scratched from his Friday start against the Milwaukee Brewers after experiencing tightness in his back, was placed on the list retroactive to Aug. 13 with what is being termed as a mid-back strain by the team.

Originally, Chatwood was potentially in line to start a game against the St. Louis Cardinals in a doubleheader on Monday, but those plans have been scrapped with the hurler heading to the injured list after a strong start to the season.

Chicago Baseball

Ian Hamilton Aug 15

White Sox Place Ian Hamilton on Injured List, Purchase Contract of Chelsor Cuthbert

Chicago Cubs Aug 14

Cubs Shift Saturday Game Time Due to ‘Inclement Weather'

In three starts for the Cubs this season, Chatwood had a 2-1 record with a 5.40 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 15 innings of work. He had two quality starts to begin the season, but had a rough outing in his last start vs. the Kansas City Royals, giving up 11 hits and eight earned runs in just 2.1 innings.

To replace Chatwood on the active roster, the Cubs selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Jason Adam from their South Bend training facility. To make room for Adam on the 40-man roster, pitcher Jharel Cotton has been designated for assignment.

This article tagged under:

Tyler ChatwoodChicago Cubs
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us