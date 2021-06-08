Cubs Place Pitcher Adbert Alzolay on 10-Day IL Due to Blister Issue

The Chicago Cubs made a roster move prior to Tuesday’s game against the San Diego Padres, placing starting pitcher Adbert Alzolay on the 10-day injured list.

Alzolay, who has a 4-5 record with a 4.06 ERA in 11 starts so far this season, was forced to leave his Monday start against the Padres due to a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand, the team said.

Alzolay told media after the game that he had been dealing with the blister issue in his previous start, and it had gotten worse as the game went on Monday.

The Cubs replaced Alzolay on the active roster by calling up Kohl Stewart from Triple-A Iowa. Stewart has made two starts with the Cubs this season, going 1-1 with a 3.12 ERA. He struck out seven batters and walked three in 8.2 innings of work.

The former Twins first round pick has a career 5-4 record with a 4.58 ERA in 19 total appearances, including eight starts.

The Cubs will be back on the field Tuesday against the Padres, with first pitch set for 9 p.m. at Petco Park.