Cubs Place Outfielder Steven Souza Jr. on Injured List With Hamstring Strain

The Chicago Cubs are dealing with more injury concerns, as outfielder Steve Souza Jr. was placed on the 10-day injured list by the team Tuesday.

Souza was placed on the IL with a right hamstring strain, with the move made retroactively to Aug. 17.

The outfielder is batting .190 on the young season, with two doubles, a home run and five RBI’s for the Cubs.

To replace Souza on the active roster, the Cubs have recalled infielder Hernan Perez from their South Bend training site. Perez, who signed with the Cubs on a minor league deal over the offseason, batted .228 with eight home runs and 18 RBI’s for the Milwaukee Brewers last season.

The Cubs also had to make a move to clear a spot on their 40-man roster, and they did so by transferring left-handed pitcher Brad Wieck to the 45-day injured list. According to the team, Wieck injured his left meniscus while he was rehabbing a right hamstring strain.

