Cubs Place José Quintana on Injured List, Dealing Another Blow to Rotation

The Chicago Cubs’ pitching rotation has taken another hit, as left-handed pitcher José Quintana has been placed on the 10-day injured list.

Quintana, who had just made his season debut in August after suffering nerve damage in his left thumb earlier this year, is now dealing with left lat inflammation, according to the team.

To replace Quintana on the active roster, the Cubs have recalled right-handed pitcher Jason Adam from their South Bend training site. Adam went 0-1 with a 7.36 ERA in three relief appearances with the Cubs before being sent down earlier this season.

The news of Quintana’s injury is unwelcome for the Cubs, who already have had to place Tyler Chatwood on the injured list this week. The news likely means that Alec Mills will stay in the rotation for the time being, with Adbert Alzolay potentially also getting a call-up for starts with Quintana out of the mix.

To complicate matters further, the Cubs have a doubleheader scheduled with the Cardinals on Saturday, meaning that they’ll need yet another starting pitcher to help fill the void.

Currently, Kyle Hendricks is slated to start Wednesday’s game against Pittsburgh, with Mills and Yu Darvish set to follow him in the rotation. That leaves two blank slots on Saturday, with Jon Lester set to toe the slab on Sunday.