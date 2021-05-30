Chicago Baseball

Cubs Place David Bote on IL, Select Sergio Alcántara From Triple-A

By Maddie Lee

The Cubs placed infielder David Bote on the 10-day injured list with a dislocated left shoulder, the team announced Sunday. The Cubs selected the contract of infielder Sergio Alcántara from Triple-A Iowa to replace Bote on the active roster.

Alcántara took ground balls at Wrigley Field before the Cubs’ game against the Reds and is available Sunday. He was hitting .328 in Triple-A this season before the call-up.

To make room for Alcántara on the 40-man roster, the Cubs designated right-handed pitcher Tyson Miller for assignment. Last season, Miller made two big-league appearances for the Cubs, including a spot start. The 25-year-old had a delayed start to this season after a stint on the COVID-19 IL. In three Triple-A games, one start, he’s posted a 5.06 ERA.  

Bote dislocated his shoulder on the base paths during the Cubs' 10-2 win against the Reds on Saturday. It appeared to pop out of place as he slid past second base and reached back for the bag. Bote underwent an MRI Sunday morning, according to Cubs manager David Ross.

