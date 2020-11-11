Cubs Pitcher Yu Darvish Aims to Capture Cy Young Award Wednesday

Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish will look to become just the second Cubs hurler to win the National League Cy Young Award in the last 28 years on Wednesday when MLB announces the winners of the prestigious pitching prize.

Darvish, named as one of three finalists for the award, has come close to winning the trophy in the past, finishing second in voting in the 2013 season with the Texas Rangers, but he’ll look to finally make 2020 the year he brings home the prize.

In 12 starts for the Cubs during the shortened season, Darvish posted an 8-3 record and a 2.01 ERA for the North Siders. He struck out 93 batters and walked just 14, putting together one of the best seasons of his career as the Cubs reached the National League playoffs.

If Darvish wins the trophy, he’ll become the first Cubs pitcher to take home the prize since Jake Arrieta won the award in 2015. Fergie Jenkins, Bruce Sutter, Rick Sutcliffe and Greg Maddux also won the award while pitching for the Cubs.

Darvish will face some stiff competition for the award. Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer is coming off of a strong season, with a 5-4 record and a league-leading 1.73 ERA in 11 starts for the Reds. He racked up an impressive 100 strikeouts in 73 innings of work, and is looking to become the first Reds pitcher to ever win the Cy Young Award.

Both men will have to face down the two-time reigning Cy Young Award winner if they hope to capture the prize, as New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is also up for the award. The hurler posted a 4-2 record and a 2.38 ERA in 12 starts, striking out a league-leading 104 batters and walking 18 in 68 innings of work.

DeGrom has finished in the top-ten in Cy Young voting each of the last four seasons, including 2020, and won the prize in 2018 and 2019.

The National League Cy Young Award will be given out Wednesday night in a televised special airing on MLB Network. Marquee Sports Network, the television home of the Cubs, will also have a special airing on Wednesday to mark Darvish’s nomination.