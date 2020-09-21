Cubs Pitcher Pedro Strop Reportedly Suffers Hip Injury, Likely Done for Season

As the Chicago Cubs prepare for the final week of the regular season, one of the team’s most popular relief pitchers of yesteryear reportedly won’t be joining the squad for the home stretch.

Reliever Pedro Strop, who was signed on a minor league deal after spending the first portion of the season with the Cincinnati Reds, reportedly suffered a hip injury while practicing at the Cubs’ South Bend training facility, and the ailment will likely end his 2020 season.

Strop’s pitching “never fully ticked back up” according to the report, which comes from Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic.

The hurler signed with the Reds in the offseason after spending parts of seven seasons with the Cubs. Acquired by Chicago in the trade that landed pitcher Jake Arrieta from the Baltimore Orioles, Strop quickly became an iconic figure thanks to his excellent relief pitching and his flamboyant style, posting a 21-24 record and a 2.90 ERA in 411 total appearances with the Cubs.

The 2019 season was a struggle for Strop, with an ERA of nearly 5.00 and a 2-5 record for the Cubs.

Strop continued to struggle with the Reds, posting a 3.86 ERA in four relief appearances before he was designated for assignment and released. The Cubs signed him to a minor league deal, but he wasn’t able to get back into the team’s bullpen during the regular season.

Strop will be an unrestricted free agent at season’s end.