Cubs, Pirates Start at Wrigley Field Delayed by Rain

For the third time during the homestand and second time since the Pirates got to town, weather has altered the Cubs schedule, this time delaying the start of Sunday's 1:20 series finale between the Cubs and Pirates.

The team announced that they will try to start the game at 2:15 p.m.

The Cubs on Wednesday played in a downpour before the Rays' 8-2 victory over the Cubs was halted in the sixth inning.

On Friday morning the Cubs moved that day's scheduled afternoon game to a night game because of the forecast.

The Cubs and Pirates both have scheduled days off Monday before the Cubs open a three-game series in Atlanta on Tuesday.

