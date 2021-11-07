Cubs Pick Up 2022 Contract Option for Pitcher Wade Miley

After claiming him on waivers from the Cincinnati Reds on Friday, the Chicago Cubs exercised the 2022 contract option on starting pitcher Wade Miley, the team announced Sunday.

Miley finished the 2021 season with a 12-7 record and a 3.37 ERA in 28 starts for the Reds. He also threw a no-hitter in a May 7 game against Cleveland.

The Reds’ decision to place Miley on waivers caught many fans and experts by surprise, but the Cubs quickly pounced, acquiring his services and agreeing to pay him $10 million for the final season of his contract in 2022.

Miley has a career record of 97-92 and a 4.15 ERA in stops with Arizona, Seattle, Boston, Baltimore, Milwaukee, Houston and Cincinnati.

Miley is joining a Cubs rotation that will have plenty of question marks heading into the 2022 season. Outside of Kyle Hendricks, the team will have numerous decisions to make on other spots, with Adbert Alzolay, Justin Steeler, Cory Abbott and Alec Mills all potentially competing for spots.

Zach Davies, acquired by the Cubs in the Yu Darvish trade in 2021, is now an unrestricted free agent after a dismal 2021 season with the team.

Several high-profile pitchers are hitting the market this offseason, including Noah Syndregaard, Max Scherzer, Carlos Ródon and Marcus Stroman, but it is unclear whether the Cubs will prioritize spending on their rotation, or if they’ll go after a high-profile bat, with Carlos Correa, Corey Seager and numerous other attractive options available.