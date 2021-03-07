Chicago Baseball

Cubs' Pedro Strop Held Out of Camp for Violating COVID-19 Protocols

By Maddie Lee

Cubs reliever Pedro Strop is being held out of camp for violating COVID-19 protocols, NBC Sports Chicago’s Gordon Wittenmyer confirmed Sunday.

Strop will have to clear health and safety measures, including a quarantine that could last for a week or more, before returning to camp. It is unclear when he will be cleared to rejoin the team.

Strop appeared in a since-deleted social media post out with Cleveland’s Franmil Reyes. Reyes and teammate José Ramírez are also away from their team after telling the club they went to dinner and ate inside the restaurant on Friday. Reyes also went for a haircut.

MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian was the first to report Strop had been isolated from the team.

