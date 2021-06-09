Cubs' Patrick Wisdom Stays Hot, Draws Christian Yelich Comparison

Shades of Yelich: Wisdom draws comp to Brewers' MVP originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Cubs manager David Ross was asked to sum up what it’s like managing someone as hot as Patrick Wisdom is right now.

“It’s really easy,” Ross quipped. “I write the lineup every night and put his name in there.”

And every time Wisdom steps to the plate these days, it feels like he’s about to hit a home run.

“It’s been amazing,” Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo said.

Wisdom has been on a tear offensively since the Cubs called him up from Triple-A late last month. What started as a hot stretch has turned into a historic one as the 29-year-old hits home runs almost literally on a nightly basis.

Tuesday, his two-run blast helped power the Cubs’ 7-1 win over the Padres — his fourth homer in as many games and seventh time in his last nine he’s gone deep.

It’s also his eighth home run in 10 starts this season, tied for most through a player’s first 10 starts with a team in the modern era (1900 to present).

“He's come up and just seized the opportunity,” Rizzo said. “It gets thinner and thinner as you get older and he's seizing it. It’s really fun to watch and really fun to be a part of.”

Wisdom is a threat to do something big night in and night out right now, reminding Cubs starter Zach Davies of another powerful former teammate.

“I got to see [Christian] Yelich at the end of his [2018] MVP season just completely turn it on and surprise everybody," Davies said. "Every single game he was a threat.

“That’s the way Wisdom is now. It's awesome to see.”

No kidding.

Wisdom’s torrid performance couldn’t have come at a better time for the Cubs. Three of their infielders are on the injured list in Nico Hoerner, Matt Duffy and David Bote.

Wisdom’s making the most of the opportunity and making a strong impression along the way.

“I already used the words carrying us, but it's just real,” Ross said. “Some of the guys have said it best. You keep trying to get Wis up there and watch what he can do.”

Click here to subscribe to the Cubs Talk Podcast for free.