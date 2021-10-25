Cubs' Patrick Wisdom Named Finalist for Silver Slugger Award

Wisdom earns Silver Slugger nomination after breakout season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Patrick Wisdom is one of four finalists among National League third basemen for a 2021 Silver Slugger Award.

Along with the Cubs slugger, Austin Riley (Braves), Nolan Arenado (Cardinals) and Manny Machado (Padres) are up for the honor, which recognizes the best offensive player at each position in both the NL and AL.

Wisdom had a breakout campaign as a rookie in his age-29 season. Despite not making his season debut until late May, he hit 28 home runs — breaking Kris Bryant's Cubs rookie record.

In 106 games, he slashed .231/.305/.518 with 61 RBIs. Had he qualified, Wisdom's .823 OPS would have ranked fifth among NL third baseman, just behind former teammate Bryant (.835).

Wisdom is also a finalist for the National League's Outstanding Rookie Award, part of the MLBPA Players Choice Awards. But he faces stiff competition for the Silver Slugger.

-Riley, an NL MVP candidate and the likely favorite, hit .303/.367/.531 with 33 home runs and 107 RBIs in 160 games.

-Arenado hit .255/.312/.494 with 34 home runs and 105 RBIs in 157 games.

-Machado hit .278/.347/.489 with 28 home runs and 106 RBIs in 153 games.

Silver Slugger winners will be announced on Nov. 11 at 5 p.m. CT on MLB Network. Voting is conducted by managers and three coaches from each MLB team.

