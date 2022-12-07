Cubs' Pat Hughes Elected to Hall of Fame, Earns Ford C. Frick Award

Pat Hughes elected to HOF, earns Ford C. Frick Award originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Longtime Cubs radio play-by-play man Pat Hughes is headed to Cooperstown.

Hughes was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday as the 2023 recipient of the Ford C. Frick Award — which honors excellence in baseball broadcasting.

Congratulations to Pat Hughes, the 2023 Ford C. Frick Award winner! https://t.co/iVOCeL7DC9 pic.twitter.com/26VRgPoHUF — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) December 7, 2022

Hughes, 67, was a finalist for the honor in 2016 and 2020. He joins Jack Brickhouse (1983) and Harry Caray (1989) as Cubs broadcasters who have earned the honor.

Hughes, whom the Cubs elected to their personal Hall of Fame this past summer, has been behind the mic on Cubs radio since 1996 as part of an over 40-year career.

His baseball broadcasting career began with the San Jose Missions in 1978, and his first big-league broadcasting job came with the Twins in 1983. He was on Brewers radio broadcasts with the legendary Bob Uecker from 1984-95.

Congratulations to 2023 Ford C. Frick Award winner, the one and only Pat Hughes! pic.twitter.com/EvABDP5fy1 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) December 7, 2022

“On behalf of my family and the entire Cubs organization, I want to congratulate Pat on this remarkable accomplishment,” Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts said in a statement. “The Ford C. Frick Award is a highly prestigious award that recognizes the ‘best of the best’ in broadcasting and no one is more deserving of this award than Pat.

"Outside of his impressive resume, Pat is a truly wonderful person who cares deeply about Cubs fans and the game of baseball. We’re so incredibly lucky to have had him as a member of the Cubs family for the past 27 seasons and look forward to celebrating this accomplishment, and many more, in the years to come.”

A lifetime of achievements. — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) December 7, 2022

Hughes was named the Wisconsin Sportscaster of the Year from 1990-92 and has earned the Illinois honor nine times.

He was behind the mic in 2016 when the Cubs captured their first pennant since 1945 and first World Series title since 1908.

Hughes will be honored during Hall of Fame weekend in Cooperstown, set for July 21-24, 2023.

