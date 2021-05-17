Chicago Baseball

Cubs PA Announcer Jeremiah Paprocki to Debut in Nationals Series

By Maddie Lee

originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

New Cubs public address announcer Jeremiah Paprocki grew up going to Cubs games and mimicking what he heard over the speakers. On Monday, he’ll make his debut in the Wrigley Field P.A. booth, when the Cubs welcome back Jon Lester, Kyle Schwarber and the Nationals to Chicago.

Paprocki told that childhood story in a video the Cubs posted Monday, announcing his hire. Paprocki becomes the first African American P.A. announcer in Cubs history. At 21 years old, he’s also the youngest in Wrigley Field history, according to the team.

Paprocki was born and raised in Chicago. He’s been going to Cubs games since he was a baby.

“I wouldn’t be a Cubs fan if it wasn’t for my mom, just because she was the person who brought me to these games,” Paprocki said in the video. “And being here to experience the game-day experience and hear public address announcers allowed me to shape my craft and become the PA guy that I am today.”

UIC Flames fans will now be welcomed to Wrigley Field by a familiar voice. Before becoming the voice of Wrigley Field, Paprocki was a staple at UIC games, across multiple sports.

This article tagged under:

Chicago CubsCubscubs announcerchicago cubs announcer
