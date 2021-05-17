Cubs PA Announcer Jeremiah Paprocki to Debut in Nationals Series

New Cubs PA announcer to debut in Nationals series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

New Cubs public address announcer Jeremiah Paprocki grew up going to Cubs games and mimicking what he heard over the speakers. On Monday, he’ll make his debut in the Wrigley Field P.A. booth, when the Cubs welcome back Jon Lester, Kyle Schwarber and the Nationals to Chicago.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Paprocki told that childhood story in a video the Cubs posted Monday, announcing his hire. Paprocki becomes the first African American P.A. announcer in Cubs history. At 21 years old, he’s also the youngest in Wrigley Field history, according to the team.

And now, making his #Cubs debut ...



Wrigley Field public address announcer, Jeremiah Paprocki! #CubTogether pic.twitter.com/qdsVMcCPNI — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 17, 2021

Paprocki was born and raised in Chicago. He’s been going to Cubs games since he was a baby.

“I wouldn’t be a Cubs fan if it wasn’t for my mom, just because she was the person who brought me to these games,” Paprocki said in the video. “And being here to experience the game-day experience and hear public address announcers allowed me to shape my craft and become the PA guy that I am today.”

Flames fans will recognize the voice, and now Cubs fans will become familiar with it as well.



Congratulations, @jtheannouncer!#FireUpFlames | #CubTogether https://t.co/BI6WOinTSB — UIC Baseball 🔥⚾️ (@UIC_Baseball) May 17, 2021

UIC Flames fans will now be welcomed to Wrigley Field by a familiar voice. Before becoming the voice of Wrigley Field, Paprocki was a staple at UIC games, across multiple sports.