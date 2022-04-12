Cubs Outfielder Seiya Suzuki Makes Baseball History in Victory Over Pirates

Suzuki pulls off 122-year first amid strong debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Through four big-league games, Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki has already etched his name into baseball history.

Tuesday, Suzuki became the first MLB player since 1920 (when RBI became an official stat) to tally eight or more RBIs and four or more walks in his first four career games, according to STATS.

Seiya Suzuki of the @Cubs is the only MLB player with 8+ RBI and 4+ walks over his first 4 career games since RBI became an official stat in 1920. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) April 12, 2022

Suzuki registered his first career multi-home run game Tuesday, hitting a pair of solo home runs against the Pirates. He's gone deep in consecutive games after hitting his first career home run Sunday vs. the Brewers.

A look at Suzuki's first four career big-league games:

1-for-2, two walks

1-for-3, three RBIs, one walk

1-for-3, home run, three RBIs, one walk

2-for-4, two home runs, two RBIs

Suzuki already was in exclusive company entering Tuesday's game. On Sunday, he joined Larry Hoffman (1901), Starlin Castro (2010) and Jorge Soler (2014) as the only players to register six RBIs in their first three games with the Cubs.

“I feel like I’m still trying to find the perfect balance in my at-bats and just trying out different things every day,” Suzuki said through interpreter Toy Matsushita. “I feel like I’m not quite there yet in terms of adjustments.”

So far, so good.

