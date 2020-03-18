Cubs Outfielder Jason Heyward to Donate $200K to Local Charities During Coronavirus Outbreak

Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward is making a big donation to a pair of Chicago-area charities to help with efforts to provide relief during the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.

Heyward will donate a total of $200,000 to a pair of organizations in the city, according to a press release. The outfielder will donate $100,000 to Mothers Against Senseless Killing, a group that is collecting supplies and meals for families impacted by the virus, and $100,000 to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

MASK was founded in 2015, with a focus on violence prevention, food insecurity and housing, according to the organization’s website.

The Greater Chicago Food Depository works to coordinate the work of more than 700 food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and other programs, and has been very active in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the organization’s website.