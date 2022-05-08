Cubs Option Frank Schwindel to Triple-A, Add Adrian Sampson to Roster

Cubs option struggling Frank Schwindel to Triple-A originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs optioned struggling first baseman Frank Schwindel to Triple-A Iowa before Sunday night's game against the Dodgers.

In a corresponding move, the team selected pitcher Adrian Sampson to Iowa.

Schwindel was the Cubs' top hitter in the second half last summer after the team's trade deadline selloff, but he's gotten off to a slow start at the plate this season. He holds a .209/.250/.308 slash line with two home runs and nine RBIs in 25 games.

Over his last 16 games, he's hit .179/.220/.268.

Alfonso Rivas likely will receive the bulk of playing time at first base with the Schwindel move.

Sampson pitched well for the Cubs in a versatile role last season, making several starts and pitching in relief. In 10 games (five starts), he posted a 2.80 ERA in 35 1/3 innings.

This post will be updated.