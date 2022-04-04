Cubs' Opening Day Roster Coming Into Focus With Latest Camp Cuts

Cubs' roster coming into focus with latest camp cuts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs' Opening Day roster is coming into focus after they made their latest round of spring training camp cuts on Monday.

The Cubs spring roster stands at 31 players after they assigned five non-roster invitees to Triple-A Iowa:

RHP Jonathan Holder

RHP Robert Gsellman

LHP Steven Brault

LHP Stephen Gonsalves

INF Ildemaro Vargas

The Cubs have three more cuts to make before Thursday's Opening Day. Active rosters were expanded from 26 players to 28 through May 1 due to the abbreviated spring training following MLB's lockout.

One of those moves will be placing Wade Miley on the injured list. The veteran is dealing with left elbow inflammation and will begin the season on the IL.

Shortstop Andrelton Simmons is all but assured of starting the season on the IL. He's been dealing with right shoulder soreness and has only played in one Cactus League game (March 24). He was the DH that game and has not played the field this spring.

The last move could come down to whether the Cubs want to carry another left-handed bat or 15 pitchers to start the season.

Alfonso Rivas has minor-league options remaining but has had a strong spring training, batting .385 in 12 games (10-for-26).

The Cubs could carry him on the Opening Day roster and send him to Triple-A before their third series — against the Rockies at hitter-friendly Coors Field, when pitching will be at a premium.

Jason Heyward and switch-hitters Ian Happ and Jonathan Villar are the only lefty bats penciled into the Opening Day roster.

If the Cubs want to carry 15 pitchers out of the gate, that spot could come down to Michael Rucker or Ethan Roberts, who both have had strong spring trainings.

Rucker is capable of going multiple innings, and having relievers who can go more than an inning will be important early on with workload concerns around starting pitchers.

Here's a look at the 31 players left in Cubs camp:

Pitchers (16): Kyle Hendricks, Marcus Stroman, Justin Steele, Drew Smyly, Alec Mills, Keegan Thompson, Wade Miley, Daniel Norris, David Robertson, Rowan Wick, Mychal Givens, Chris Martin, Jesse Chavez, Scott Effross, Michael Rucker, Ethan Roberts

Catchers (2): Willson Contreras, Yan Gomes

Infielders (7): Frank Schwindel, Alfonso Rivas, Nick Madrigal, Nico Hoerner, Andrelton Simmons, Jonathan Villar, Patrick Wisdom

Outfielders (6): Ian Happ, Clint Frazier, Jason Heyward, Seiya Suzuki, Rafael Ortega, Michael Hermosillo

