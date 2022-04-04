Cubs Opening Day 2022: Roster Projection With 3 Days to Go

Cubs Opening Day roster projection with 3 days to go originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

We’re only three days away from the 2022 Cubs season kicking off with Thursday’s Opening Day matchup against the Brewers at Wrigley Field.

In the meantime, the Cubs still have some decisions to make as they piece together their roster puzzle.

The Cubs made their latest round of camp cuts Monday, trimming their spring training roster to 31 players. They have to make three more cuts by Thursday.

Rosters have been expanded from 26 to 28 players through May 1 to account for this year’s abbreviated spring training.

Here’s an updated look at the Cubs’ projected roster ahead of Thursday’s opener.

Starting rotation: Kyle Hendricks, Justin Steele, Marcus Stroman, Drew Smyly, Alec Mills, Keegan Thompson

Ross told reporters in Arizona on Monday Steele (Friday) and Stroman (Saturday) are scheduled to follow Hendricks in the rotation vs. Milwaukee. Ross officially named Hendricks his Opening Day starter over the weekend.

Smyly also will be in the rotation and could be in line to pitch Sunday’s series finale against the Brewers.

Mills and Thompson are other starting options, although the Cubs don’t need a fifth starter until at least April 12. If they choose to use Monday's off day for that spot, they could wait until as late as April 16.

Mills and Thompson are potential piggyback options in the No. 5 spot, and both also could provide multi-inning relief outings, especially in the opening series. Wade Miley will open the season on the injured list.

However the rotation looks the first two weeks, it could change. There will almost certainly be fluidity early on as pitchers build up their workloads and settle into roles.

Bullpen: David Robertson, Rowan Wick, Mychal Givens, Chris Martin, Jesse Chavez, Daniel Norris, Scott Effross, Michael Rucker

In a change from our last projection, we'll slot Michael Rucker into the bullpen. Manny Rodríguez was among the camp cuts over the weekend the Cubs optioned the hard-throwing right-hander to Triple-A Iowa.

Rucker has big-league experience after debuting last season, can pitch multiple innings and has had a good spring (2.25 ERA, eight innings). His ability to pitch multiple innings will be important amid the early workload concerns.

Ethan Roberts has also had a strong spring training and we could see him in the big leagues at some point this season.

In other roster moves, the Cubs selected Chavez’ contract from Iowa on Saturday. He brings veteran experience to the bullpen, as do fellow offseason additions Robertson, Givens, Martin and Norris.

Givens struck out three in his spring training debut Saturday. He’s a potential option to close games, along with Wick and Robertson. Norris provides depth for the rotation and can pitch multiple innings in relief.

This projection has 14 pitchers on the roster, one less than our last projection. More on that later.

Catchers: Willson Contreras, Yan Gomes

No changes here. Gomes can take some of the burden off Contreras, who carried a heavy workload last season as the Cubs’ backup spot was a revolving door.

With the universal DH, the Cubs can get Contreras days off from catching without taking his bat out of the lineup.

Between Contreras and Gomes, the Cubs have one of the game’s better catching duos — although Contreras is expected to be traded by the deadline this summer. He’s set to enter free agency this coming offseason.

Infield: Nico Hoerner, Nick Madrigal, Frank Schwindel, Patrick Wisdom, Jonathan Villar, Alfonso Rivas

If Andrelton Simmons (right shoulder soreness) starts the season on the IL, Hoerner will get everyday reps at shortstop with Jonathan Villar as his backup.

Ildemaro Vargas offers shortstop depth but was among Monday's camp cuts when the Cubs assigned him to Iowa.

Rivas has minor-league options, but his performance this spring is hard to ignore. He’s hitting .385 in 12 games (10-for-26), can play first base and the corner outfield and is a lefty bat — which is rare on this roster.

The Cubs could open the season with Rivas and option him to Iowa next week, adding a 15th pitcher to the roster. Pitching will be at a premium next week when the Cubs face the Rockies at hitter-friendly Coors Field.

Outfield: Ian Happ, Clint Frazier, Jason Heyward, Seiya Suzuki, Michael Hermosillo, Rafael Ortega

Before the Simmons injury, it seemed like one of the final roster spots could come down to Hermosillo or Ortega, who are out of minor-league options. But if Simmons starts on the IL, the Cubs could carry both outfielders out of camp.

Hermosillo and Ortega can play multiple spots, and Ortega is a lefty bat who crushed right-handed pitching last season (.900 OPS).

Frazier has had a strong spring training and could be a potential breakout candidate this season.

