Cubs Opening Day 2022: Roster Projection With 10 Days to Go

The end of MLB’s lockout brought a flurry of transactions, and the Cubs were one of the most active teams in filling out their roster.

Team president Jed Hoyer said in the days after the lockout he planned to add a lot of pitching depth and then did it, including eight pitchers joining Cubs camp in barely a week.

The free agent frenzy has come amid an abbreviated spring training, with camps roughly three weeks long this year due to the lockout. It means there’s less time for teams to piece together their rosters, and for players to get ready, before the season.

That makes this week especially important. Opening Day is 10 days away.

In response to the quick ramp-up, MLB reportedly will expand active rosters from 26 to 28 through May 1, with no limit on how many pitchers teams can carry.

So, what might the Cubs roster look like come April 7? Here’s a look into the crystal ball.

Starting rotation

Kyle Hendricks, Marcus Stroman, Wade Miley, Drew Smyly, Justin Steele

However the rotation looks on Opening Day, it could change a few weeks into the season. There almost certainly will be some fluidity early (maybe even all year) as pitchers build up their workloads, settle into roles and the Cubs figure out what works best.

Hendricks and Stroman are expected to be the first two starters. Although manager David Ross hasn't named an Opening Day starter yet, Stroman has — endorsing Hendricks to take the ball in the opener for a third straight year.

“[Hendricks’] résumé speaks for itself,” Stroman told reporters in Arizona last week. “He’s the guy who should be handed the ball each and every Opening Day as long as he’s here.”

Miley will slot in behind Hendricks and Stroman — eventually. He took a cautious approach during the lockout and entered camp behind other starters. He hasn’t made his spring training debut yet but has expressed confidence he’ll be ready for the start of the season.

The Cubs also have the option to delay Miley’s first regular season start as he continues building up.

There’s several rotation options who could piggyback to start the season or otherwise pitch multiple innings in relief. Smyly made his first spring training start Saturday, allowing one hit in two shutout innings.

Mills and Steele have each made two starts this spring, with Steele yet to allow a hit, and Thompson threw two scoreless innings in his debut last week. Steele and Thompson are power arms who had success in multi-inning relief roles last year.

The next 10 days will certainly provide clarity on the rotation picture.

Bullpen

David Robertson, Rowan Wick, Mychal Givens, Chris Martin, Jesse Chavez, Manny Rodríguez, Alec Mills, Daniel Norris, Keegan Thompson, Scott Effross

Ross indicated to reporters in Arizona last week the extra two roster spots likely would go to pitchers. Having additional arms to help cover innings will be especially important with the early workload concerns.

Robertson, Givens, Martin, Chavez and Norris, all signed post-lockout, bring veteran experience to the bullpen. Robertson (137 career saves) and Givens (8-for-11 in save chances last season) are potential closer options, along with Wick.

Martin and Chavez (who's in camp as a non-roster invitee) are other late-game options for Ross, and Norris is depth for the rotation and another arm who can throw multiple innings in relief.

Thompson and Mills are piggyback options or multi-inning relief options if they open the season in the bullpen.

Rodríguez and Effross made their big-league debuts last summer and offer hitters different looks. Rodríguez’ fastball touches triple digits, and Effross is a sidearm pitcher.

Brad Wieck, and non-roster invitees Steven Brault, Robert Gsellman and Adrian Sampson, could factor in at some point this season. Wieck (elbow strain) went on the 60-day injured list this month, and Brault is rehabbing a triceps injury.

Catchers

Willson Contreras, Yan Gomes

The Cubs have one of the game’s better catching duos with Gomes in the fold. That said, Contreras is expected to be traded by the deadline this summer. He’s set to enter free agency this coming offseason.

In the meantime, Gomes will be more than a typical backup. The Cubs’ backup catcher spot was a revolving door last season. Contreras carried a heavy workload and his offensive production dipped.

Gomes can take some of the burden off Contreras, and with the universal DH, the Cubs can get Contreras days off from catching without taking his bat out of the lineup.

Infield

Frank Schwindel, Patrick Wisdom, Jonathan Villar, Nico Hoerner, Nick Madrigal, Andrelton Simmons

The infield picture looks set, although Simmons is worth monitoring. He’s been dealing with right shoulder soreness, and if he’s not ready for Opening Day, that could put Dixon Machado in play for a spot on the roster.

There’s versatility within the group. Hoerner is expected see time at shortstop and second, and potentially outfield. Villar can play third and second base, and shortstop, and could be a platoon option with Wisdom at third vs. right-handed pitching.

Wisdom and Schwindel are coming off breakthrough 2021 campaigns.

Outfield

Ian Happ, Clint Frazier, Jason Heyward, Seiya Suzuki, Michael Hermosillo

Happ, Heyward and Suzuki could be the starting outfield on Opening Day. Frazier is an intriguing bat and the Cubs will want to get a long look at him this season. The former fifth-overall pick (2013) says he’s healthy after battling concussions during his time with the Yankees.

The final roster spot may come down to Ortega or Hermosillo, who both are out of minor-league options. In this projection, it goes to Hermosillo, whom the Cubs brought back on a one-year, big-league deal before the lockout after non-tendering him.

Hermosillo can play all three outfield spots and is four years younger than Ortega. The Cubs have an opportunity to see what he's got.

That said, Ortega is a lefty bat, which is rare for this group. The only lefties on the projected roster are Heyward, and switch-hitters Happ and Villar. Ortega crushed right-handed pitching last season (.900 OPS).

