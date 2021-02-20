Cubs Officially Sign Outfielder Jake Marisnick, DFA Philip Ervin

Cubs officially add outfielder Jake Marisnick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs on Saturday officially announced they've signed outfielder Jake Marisnick to a one-year deal. NBC Sports Chicago previously reported it's worth $1 million in 2021 and includes a $4 million mutual option in 2022 or a $500,000 buyout.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the club designated outfielder Phillip Ervin for assignment.

Marisnick, 30 next month, spent 2020 with the Mets, who coincidentally signed former Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. earlier this month. Marisnick is well regarded defensively in center field and also has experience in left and right. He's also a threat on the bases, having stolen 24 bases with the Astros in 2015.

In 34 plate appearances last season, Marisnick hit .333/.353/.606 in 34 plate appearances. He's a career .229/.281/.385 hitter.

Ervin was in play to make the Opening Day roster as a depth outfielder who has had success against left-handed pitching in his career. Designating him for assignment could put Cameron Maybin in position to make the roster. The Cubs recently agreed to a minor-league deal with Maybin that holds an invitation to spring training.

The Cubs outfield picture also includes projected starters Ian Happ, Jason Heyward and Joc Pederson.

The Cubs 40-man roster is full after today's moves.