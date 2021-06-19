Cubs Observations: Marlins Win Another Blowout in Ugly Game

Observations: Marlins blow out Cubs in another ugly game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs lost 11-1 to the Marlins on Saturday in their worst, ugliest and most embarrassing game of the year, dropping to 39-32 this season.

Here are 10 observations from the game.

1. Adam Duvall may not see another strike this weekend. The Miami outfielder hit a pair of two-run homers Saturday, after hitting a grand slam and three-run blast Friday night. He’s 5-for-8 with four homers and 10 RBIs this weekend.

2. The Marlins teed off on Jake Arrieta in his three innings. Seven of their 11 balls in play off him registered 100+ mph exit velocities. Five of those went for hits, including Duvall’s home runs.

3. Arrieta posted a 2.57 ERA in his first five starts. Over his last nine, he’s registered a 7.58 ERA, including Saturday (six runs, four earned).

4. David Ross discussed Friday how it’s hard not to put Willson Contreras in the lineup every day because the backstop obviously needs days off. Jose Lobaton started at catcher Saturday and the Marlins ran wild, stealing five bases.

5. A routine infield pop fly turned into an RBI single for Miami in the fifth, dropping between Kris Bryant and Lobaton out in front of the plate.

Kris Bryant seems to call off today's catcher Jose Lobaton, then at the last second loses a pop-up in the sun leading to a @Marlins run scored.



At least it's a beautiful day out at the ol' ballpark.@Cubs #GoCubsGo pic.twitter.com/aqgngDUyV7 — Billy Krumb (@ClubhouseCancer) June 19, 2021

6. An inning later, Miami catcher Jorge Alfaro made a ridiculous catch on Joc Pederson’s sky-high pop fly that drifted from foul territory back out in front of the play.

Pederson, who had already started walking back to the dugout before Alfaro made the catch, was pulled from the game.

7. Jason Heyward didn’t catch a Duvall fly ball he appeared to lose in the sun in the fifth — recovering to get a forceout at second. He flashed his leather two innings later with an excellent diving catch in right.

This game has not been great for the Cubs, but that does not diminish how great this catch was by Jason Heyward in the 7th. pic.twitter.com/QUqjiMS7K9 — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) June 19, 2021

8. With three on Saturday, the Cubs have registered five or less hits in six of their past seven games.

9. Jason Heyward's long ball accounted for all the Cubs' offense on Saturday. All 12 of their runs this week have come via nine home runs.

10. The Marlins entered this weekend 29-39 with a +2 run differential. They’re 2-0 against the Cubs and have outscored them 21-3.

On deck: The Cubs look to avoid the sweep Sunday. First pitch is 1:20 p.m. Alec Mills (2-1, 6.11 ERA) and Zach Thompson (1-1, 2.25 ERA) are the probable starters.

