Cubs' Nico Hoerner Shows Off His Michael Jordan Impression

Nico Hoerner shows off his Michael Jordan impression originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

There's Air Jordan, and then there's Ground Hoerner.

OK, the latter doesn't have as good of a ring to it as the former. But as far as impressions go, Nico Hoerner has a pretty good one of an iconic Michael Jordan mannerism.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Hoerner smacked a triple in the fifth inning Thursday against the Reds for the Cubs' first hit. He slid into third base well ahead of the throw, celebrating by sticking his tongue out and smiling.