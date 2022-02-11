Cubs' Nico Hoerner, Nick Madrigal Train Together Amid MLB Lockout

Check out glimpse at potential '22 Cubs middle infield originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Big league players can't train at team facilities due to MLB's lockout, but that isn't stopping a pair of young Cubs from preparing for the 2022 season together.

Nick Madrigal and Nico Hoerner are hitting the diamond together, with a series of videos posted on Twitter showing them practicing double plays turns. Hoerner is at shortstop and Madrigal at second.

Whether that's the Cubs' main middle infield combination in 2022 is to be determined. The Cubs are expected to target a shortstop whenever the lockout ends and the subsequent transaction freeze is lifted.

Madrigal is slotted in at second base, and Hoerner will be a lineup regular with the potential to move around multiple positions.

Hoerner broke in to the big leagues as a shortstop in 2019 in an emergency situation after injuries to Javy Báez and Addison Russell. He debuted barely a year after the Cubs selected him in the first round of the 2018 MLB draft — becoming the first player from that draft to reach the big leagues.

Madrigal also was a first-round pick in that draft, and both he (Oregon State) and Hoerner (Stanford) played for Pac-12 powers collegiately. Both also are from northern California.

With MLB is headed for a delay to spring training, it's impressive to see Hoerner and Madrigal preparing for the season, whenever it may start.

